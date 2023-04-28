Forget Just iPhone Pairing, Apple Watch May Soon Connect To Multiple Devices

Apple Inc. AAPL users may soon be able to connect their smartwatch to multiple devices.

What Happened: A Twitter user who goes by the name analyst941 on the platform shared a leak stating that Apple intends to modify the pairing procedure, allowing its smartwatch users to sync the device with multiple devices like iPhones, iPads and Mac instead of being restricted to a single smartphone.

The leader admits to being uncertain about the implementation of this change, saying that they don’t know whether this feature will be included in this year’s release of watchOS 10, iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS 14 or postponed until 2024.

It is pertinent to note that while the undisclosed informant correctly revealed information about the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone 14 Pro prior to its announcement last year, their history of rumors is not extensive, leaving doubt as to the accuracy of their most recent disclosures, noted MacRumors.

Why It’s Important: At present, the Apple Watch can only be connected to a single iPhone. While linking multiple Apple Watch versions to the same iPhone is feasible, Apple doesn’t provide any functionality for pairing or syncing Apple Watches with other devices within its ecosystem.

After pairing with an iPhone, the Apple Watch can collaborate with an iPad signed in with the same Apple ID to track Apple Fitness+ exercise sessions on the iPad’s display, the report noted.

Additionally, Mac users can utilize their Apple Watch to unlock their computer, validate applications, access passwords and authorize online Apple Pay transactions, but these are the only exemptions.

