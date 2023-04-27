Aircraft Leasing Firm Avolon Commits To Order 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Worth $4B

by

Aircraft leasing company, Avolon has entered into a commitment to order 40 of Boeing Co’s BA 737 MAX aircraft. The deal is valued at over $4 billion at current list price.

Avolon delivered the first 737 MAX in 2017, along with the one thousandth 737 MAX earlier this year.

The commitment will increase the overall size of Avolon’s owned, managed and committed fleet to 870 aircraft.

The transaction is subject to approval by shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon's 70% shareholder, which is anticipated before the end of May.

Price Action: BA shares closed higher by 0.53% at $203.26 on Wednesday.

