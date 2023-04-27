ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Aircraft Leasing Firm Avolon Commits To Order 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Worth $4B

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2023 7:19 AM | 1 min read
Aircraft Leasing Firm Avolon Commits To Order 40 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Worth $4B
  • Aircraft leasing company, Avolon has entered into a commitment to order 40 of Boeing Co’s BA 737 MAX aircraft. The deal is valued at over $4 billion at current list price.
  • The aircrafts are scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2030.
  • Avolon delivered the first 737 MAX in 2017, along with the one thousandth 737 MAX earlier this year.
  • The commitment will increase the overall size of Avolon’s owned, managed and committed fleet to 870 aircraft.
  • Also ReadWhy Boeing Shares Are Flying Higher Today
  • The transaction is subject to approval by shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon’s 70% shareholder, which is anticipated before the end of May.
  • Price Action: BA shares closed higher by 0.53% at $203.26 on Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsContractsTravelGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved