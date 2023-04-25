Analyst's Top Pick: AWS Revenue, E-commerce Expansion & Ad Cash Flow Put Amazon in Limelight

- Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintains Amazon.com Inc AMZN with an Outperform rating, lowering the price target from $150 to $140.
- The analyst previews Amazon's 1Q23 results, which it will report on April 27.
- Ju rolls through several updates to his model, based primarily on the more granular annual disclosure for CapEx, ad/promo costs in the Sales and Marketing line, and the latest steps to reduce headcount.
- The analyst reduced his pro forma EPS estimates for FY23 to $3.26, down from $3.45, and FY24 to $4.17, down from $4.98.
- Given the ongoing cyclical headwinds, Ju modestly lowered his AWS growth expectation for 2023.
- In line with the analyst's projection for AMZN's e-commerce business, he assumed a cyclical recovery in 1Q24, marking what should be a gradual reacceleration of revenue growth.
- With that in mind, he notes that his nominal dollars of revenue growth for 2023 are $7.1 billion and 2024 at $8.2 billion, effectively assuming a linear recovery.
- He believes the optionality remains for nonlinear growth and recovery as absent the cyclical pressures. He believes Cloud adoption has entered a steeper part of the S-curve of adoption. Also, he notes Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy has highlighted that ~90% of Global IT spending is still on-premise, which also points toward the significant white space ahead for AWS.
- AMZN shares remain his top pick. The re-rating reflects e-commerce segment operating margin expansion as it grows into its more extensive infrastructure, optionality for faster-than-expected FCF growth vis-à-vis its advertising segment, and upward bias to AWS revenue forecasts and likely more moderate deceleration path.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 1.82% at $104.28 on the last check Tuesday.
