Professor Jack Ma: Alibaba Honcho Accepts Hong Kong University's Honorary Position

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA co-founder and former chairman Jack Ma accepted the role of honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

co-founder and former chairman Jack Ma accepted the role of honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU). The University invited Ma, who turned 58 in September, to be an honorary professor in the Faculty of Business and Economics on April 1 for a three-year term ending in March 2026, SCMP cites the faculty's website.

Ma will focus on conducting finance, agriculture, and entrepreneurial innovation research with the HKU faculty, with no plans for public lectures or speeches.

Ma, who taught English at the Hangzhou Dianzi University in the Zhejiang provincial capital before embarking on a career in entrepreneurship, would be the highest-profile addition to the faculty of the HKU Business School.

Before his retirement, HKU conferred an honorary Doctorate in Social Sciences to Ma in 2018.

Ma will work with the HKU Business School faculty in his new role on different research subjects. He was also appointed an honorary professor in innovation and technology by Israel's Tel Aviv University, which conferred an honorary doctorate on Ma in 2018 and ran an innovation hub with HKU.

The University of Tokyo HAD conferred an honorary professorship to Ma.

Ma traveled around the world in the past year of his retirement to pursue his interest in agriculture, as China's zero-Covid pursuit curtailed visits to his native Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, Alibaba, after sharing plans to split up the company, is eyeing IPOs for each segment, reflecting ease in the regulatory crackdown.

Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.21% at $88.82 on the last check Friday.

