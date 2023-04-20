Autoliv Makes First Investment In Vietnam, Focusing On Asia

- Autoliv Inc ALV plans to build a new airbag cushion and fabric plant in Vietnam to focus on Asia.
- This is the first Autoliv investment in Vietnam. The company expects the investment to meet the expanded airbag production needs of the growing Asia market.
- The facility will be built in Amata City Ha Long Industrial Park, located in the northern part of Vietnam.
- The site area will be approximately 90,000 sqm. The company expects the new production facility to commence production of airbag cushions for its airbag module assembly facilities in Asia by late 2025.
- When fully operational, the facility can employ up to 2,000 people.
- Price Action: ALV shares are trading lower by 1.67% at $91.36 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
