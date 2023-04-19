Elon Musk chatted about civilizational collapse when the entrepreneur appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson‘s show on Tuesday night.

What Happened: Carlson asked, "The urge to have sex and to procreate is after breathing and eating the most basic urge, how has it been subverted?"

Musk said that birth control methods have allowed people to "still satisfy limbic instinct but not procreate." He added, "We haven't yet evolved to deal with that."

Musk laid the blame on "birth control, abortions and whatnot" for what he sees as an impending civilizational collapse.

Why It Matters: Musk has often sounded the alarm on population collapse. On Tuesday, he brought up the decline in the Japanese population once again as an example.

Earlier in the month, he had responded to a tweet about the projected depletion of Social Security funds by 2033 by saying "Big reckoning coming due to low birth rate."

Also on Tuesday, he repeated his warning that if the collapse in birth rates continues, "civilization will indeed die with a whimper in adult diapers."

Musk said, "Well it’s currently trending to end with a whimper…which is depressing as hell."

Carlson responded by saying civilizational collapse due to war would be "less depressing."

