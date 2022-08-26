Elon Musk Serves Yet Another 'Population Collapse' Warning Amid Worrying South Korea, Japan Data

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk once again reiterated his warning about potential global population collapse due to low birth rates.
What Happened: Musk, in a tweet on Friday, said, "population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming."
Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022
Earlier, the billionaire pointing toward the plummeting population globally on the "Full Send" podcast said, "people are living longer, that's the only reason why the population of Earth isn't plummeting."
This came after the South Korean government's statistics office data on Wednesday showed the country's fertility rate dropped further, shattering its own world record. The women in the country were estimated to have an average of just 0.81 children over their lifetimes based on the data from 2021, down from 0.84 a year earlier. According to the United Nations' global population projections, its population of 51 million people is at a prospect of more than halving by the end of this century.
Not just South Korea but Japan and Russia also have a similar problem to tackle.
Recently, Japan's waiting list for admissions in daycare facilities stood at a record low. Musk had earlier pointed out that Japan's adult diaper production is much higher than the baby diapers.
The "metric to track" the population is the "ratio of adult diapers to baby diapers," he had said.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently restored a Soviet-era award to encourage women to have more children. The women who give birth to 10 or more children would qualify and be given one million rubles ($16,000) after their tenth child turns one.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.