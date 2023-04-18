Broadcom Launches AI Chip Capable Of Connecting Up To 32K GPUs

- Broadcom Inc AVGO launched the artificial intelligence chip Jericho3-AI Tuesday at a time when the use of AI is skyrocketing.
- Jericho3-AI can connect up to 32,000 GPU chips together.
- According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), global spending on AI will reach $154 billion in 2023 and $300 billion or more by 2026.
- "The benchmark for AI networking is reducing the time and effort it takes to complete the training and inference of large-scale AI models," said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Core Switching Group, Broadcom. "Jericho3-AI delivers significant reduction in job completion time compared to any other alternative in the market."
- The Jericho3-AI fabric offers 26 petabits per second of Ethernet bandwidth, almost four times the previous generation's bandwidth, while delivering 40% lower power per gigabit.
- The Jericho3-AI chip will compete with another supercomputer networking technology called InfiniBand, whose biggest maker is Nvidia Corp NVDA.
- Nvidia is also the market leader in GPUs.
- While Nvidia-Mellanox systems are some of the fastest supercomputers in the world, many companies are unwilling to give up Ethernet to buy their GPUs and networking gear from the same supplier, Reuters reports, quoting Ram Velaga.
- Price Action: AVGO shares traded higher by 0.12% at $628.10 on the last check Tuesday.
