Donald Trump has shared a letter written to him by his predecessor, Richard Nixon, 35 years ago, which made a prophecy.

What Happened: The letter, dated Dec. 21, 1987, noted Trump's appearance on "The Donahue Show." Nixon said though he didn't watch the show, his wife, former first lady Pat Nixon, did.

Nixon shared a prediction made by Pat in the letter. He wrote, "She is an expert on politics and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office you will be a winner!"

Trump shared the letter in a post on Truth Social promoting his book "Letters to Trump." He said, "President Richard Nixon wrote to me, that when I decide to run for office I will be victorious."

Why It Matters: Recently, Nixon-era White House counsel John Dean expressed hope that the Stormy Daniels trial will be televised.

Trump has been arrested and arraigned in the Daniels matter, which relates to the payment of $130,000 in hush money to the adult film actor.

The Nixon-era White House lawyer said that the televised proceedings are necessary because there is a "rule of law" issue.

Dean said at the time, "It's very hard to look at Watergate without looking through the lens of Trump where it didn't work, or hasn't yet. It's not over. If Trump gets through with zero accountability, then the system is deeply flawed and a lot of that is probably traceable to the Ford pardon."

