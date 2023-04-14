Brady CFO Resigns; Ann E. Thornton Named Finance Chief

by

Brady Corp BRC said Aaron J. Pearce will step down as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer to pursue other opportunities.

said Aaron J. Pearce will step down as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer to pursue other opportunities. The company named Ann E. Thornton, the Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, as its CFO and Treasurer, effective April 14, 2023.

“Ann is well-positioned to serve in the Chief Financial Officer role with over a decade of experience with Brady and a strong knowledge of our business and operations,” said CEO Russell R. Shaller.

Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software.

Price Action: BRC shares closed higher by 0.55% at $52.57 on Thursday.

