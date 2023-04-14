ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Brady CFO Resigns; Ann E. Thornton Named Finance Chief

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2023 7:43 AM | 1 min read
Brady CFO Resigns; Ann E. Thornton Named Finance Chief
  • Brady Corp BRC said Aaron J. Pearce will step down as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer to pursue other opportunities.
  • The company named Ann E. Thornton, the Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller, as its CFO and Treasurer, effective April 14, 2023.
  • “Ann is well-positioned to serve in the Chief Financial Officer role with over a decade of experience with Brady and a strong knowledge of our business and operations,” said CEO Russell R. Shaller.
  • Brady's products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. 
  • Price Action: BRC shares closed higher by 0.55% at $52.57 on Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsManagementGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved