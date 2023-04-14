PayPal's Outgoing CEO Dan Schulman Got A Significant Pay Cut for FY22, Down 32% To $22M

- PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL granted $22.0 million to CEO Dan Schulman as CEO pay for FY22, down from $32.1 million a year ago.
- In February, Dan Schulman shared his plans to retire as CEO at year-end. The board has formed a CEO search committee and retained a search firm to help identify Schulman’s successor.
- PayPal acknowledged Schulman for providing strategic leadership and leading the company through a challenging period of macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, slowing e-commerce growth, and a return to pre-pandemic consumer behaviors.
- PayPal failed to meet targets it set for critical metrics, including revenue, adjusted operating margin, and net new active users, the board compensation committee said.
- At its annual meeting in May, PayPal will face a series of shareholder proposals related to its practices, as well as Bloomberg reports.
- Tara Health Foundation urged shareholders to vote in favor of a proposal requiring PayPal to report on its work to fulfill requests from law enforcement officials looking to enforce state laws that criminalize abortions.
- Another proposal would force the company to explain its decision-making process behind account suspensions and closures, noting the company has been accused of banning legal sex workers’ access to PayPal services.
- In February, PayPal reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.
- The quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share beat consensus estimates of $1.20.
- Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 0.42% at $75.20 premarket on the last check Friday.
