PayPal's Outgoing CEO Dan Schulman Got A Significant Pay Cut for FY22, Down 32% To $22M

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2023 7:28 AM | 1 min read
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc PYPL granted $22.0 million to CEO Dan Schulman as CEO pay for FY22, down from $32.1 million a year ago.
  • In February, Dan Schulman shared his plans to retire as CEO at year-end. The board has formed a CEO search committee and retained a search firm to help identify Schulman’s successor.
  • PayPal acknowledged Schulman for providing strategic leadership and leading the company through a challenging period of macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical instability, slowing e-commerce growth, and a return to pre-pandemic consumer behaviors.
  • Also Read: How Much Stock Did Amazon Chief Andy Jassy Get Awarded In FY22? The Answer Is Surprising
  • PayPal failed to meet targets it set for critical metrics, including revenue, adjusted operating margin, and net new active users, the board compensation committee said.
  • At its annual meeting in May, PayPal will face a series of shareholder proposals related to its practices, as well as Bloomberg reports.
  • Tara Health Foundation urged shareholders to vote in favor of a proposal requiring PayPal to report on its work to fulfill requests from law enforcement officials looking to enforce state laws that criminalize abortions. 
  • Another proposal would force the company to explain its decision-making process behind account suspensions and closures, noting the company has been accused of banning legal sex workers’ access to PayPal services. 
  • In February, PayPal reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 7% year-over-year to $7.38 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $7.39 billion.
  • The quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share beat consensus estimates of $1.20.
  • Price Action: PYPL shares traded lower by 0.42% at $75.20 premarket on the last check Friday.

