ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%
%

Blink Charging Gets $7M Grant To Develop Electric Ride Share Program In New Jersey

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2023 11:17 AM | 1 min read
Blink Charging Gets $7M Grant To Develop Electric Ride Share Program In New Jersey
  • Blink Charging Co BLNK has bagged $7 million in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) auction proceeds from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), and New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA).
  • The grant will bring electric ride-sharing to New Jersey communities lacking dependable transportation access.
  • The award is part of the overall $70 million initiative to help reduce the upfront costs of electric trucks, buses, and equipment in underserved neighborhoods.
  • Blink Mobility currently provides electric ride share services in underserved communities in Los Angeles with 100 EVs and 200 chargers in 40 locations.
  • In 2022, Blink Mobility's vehicle fleet grew by about 70%.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 1.72% at $7.67 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsContractsSmall CapGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved