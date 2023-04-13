ñol


DiDi Global Launches Autonomous Car In First Post-Security Probe Move: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2023 6:57 AM | 1 min read
  • Transport company DiDi Global Inc DIDIY has reportedly launched a self-driving concept car, DiDi Neuron.
  • The move comes amidst China’s intent to contain the sway of powerful technology companies, Bloomberg reported.
  • The report quoted Chief Technology Officer Zhang Bo, who said Didi’s level four self-driving technology can be “fully self-reliant and controllable.”
  • “We have already made the long-term preparations for our autonomous driving development efforts, both mentally and in terms of our resources,” said Zhang.
  • Beijing had ordered DiDi to delist in the U.S., leading to a $60 billion wipe out of its market value.
  • The company was also fined $1.2 billion for data security violations. DiDi thus became one of the major targets of China’s crackdown on the internet industry in 2020.
  • The autonomous driving services launch is expected to help the company swing back from the crackdown.
  • Price Action: DIDIY shares closed lower by 2.40% at $3.66 on Wednesday.

