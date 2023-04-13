DiDi Global Launches Autonomous Car In First Post-Security Probe Move: Report

by

Transport company DiDi Global Inc DIDIY has reportedly launched a self-driving concept car, DiDi Neuron .

The report quoted Chief Technology Officer Zhang Bo, who said Didi’s level four self-driving technology can be “fully self-reliant and controllable.”

“We have already made the long-term preparations for our autonomous driving development efforts, both mentally and in terms of our resources,” said Zhang.

Beijing had ordered DiDi to delist in the U.S., leading to a $60 billion wipe out of its market value.

The company was also fined $1.2 billion for data security violations. DiDi thus became one of the major targets of China’s crackdown on the internet industry in 2020.

The autonomous driving services launch is expected to help the company swing back from the crackdown.

