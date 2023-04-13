On Tuesday morning, five self-driving Waymo vehicles reportedly pulled over in San Francisco’s Balboa Terrace due to dense fog, causing a disruption in traffic.

What Happened: Waymo caused a traffic jam for several minutes before moving out when the fog started to clear, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In response, Waymo is now considering software updates to improve the performance of its autonomous vehicles in foggy conditions, the Chronicle quoted Waymo spokesperson Chris Bonelli as saying.

Waymo did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Waymo, previously known as the Google self-driving car project, started operating in San Francisco last year. It is now the autonomous driving technology unit of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL.

Last week, Cruise LLC, a rival of Waymo, recalled 300 Automated Driving Systems due to an issue that caused a Cruise AV to collide with a San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority bus on March 23. Cruise is backed by General Motors Co GM.

