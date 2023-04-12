A Look Into Utilities Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO - P/E: 2.25 Clearway Energy CWEN - P/E: 6.31 Enel Chile ENIC - P/E: 2.38 Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 4.76 Brookfield Renewable BEPC - P/E: 3.84

Most recently, Fusion Fuel Green reported earnings per share at $-0.83, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.26. Clearway Energy's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.1, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.53%, which has increased by 0.34% from 4.19% in the previous quarter.

Enel Chile has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.08, which has increased by 900.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.01. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.41%, which has decreased by 35.63% from 37.04% last quarter.

Most recently, Kenon Hldgs reported earnings per share at $-15.63, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $4.65. This quarter, Brookfield Renewable experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.25 in Q3 and is now $-0.16. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.32%, which has increased by 0.16% from last quarter's yield of 4.16%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.