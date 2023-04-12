Sony Semiconductor Solutions Invests In Raspberry Pi For AI Enabled Services

- Sony Group Corporation's SONY subsidiary, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS), is making a strategic investment in computing company Raspberry Pi Ltd (RPL). The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The minority investment will enable a development platform for SSS's edge AI devices to Raspberry Pi users.
- Sony's AITRIOS platform supports the development of diverse solutions utilizing AI devices.
- "Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," said Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions.
- Price Action: SONY shares closed higher by 0.45% at $88.91 on Tuesday.
