Sony Semiconductor Solutions Invests In Raspberry Pi For AI Enabled Services

by

Sony Group Corporation's SONY subsidiary, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (SSS), is making a strategic investment in computing company Raspberry Pi Ltd (RPL). The financial terms were not disclosed.

subsidiary, (SSS), is making a strategic investment in computing company (RPL). The financial terms were not disclosed. The minority investment will enable a development platform for SSS's edge AI devices to Raspberry Pi users.

Sony's AITRIOS platform supports the development of diverse solutions utilizing AI devices.

"Our goal is to provide new value to a variety of industries and support them in solving issues using our innovative edge AI sensing technology built around image sensors," said Terushi Shimizu, President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions.

Price Action: SONY shares closed higher by 0.45% at $88.91 on Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsGeneralBriefsEurasia