Gary Vee Warns AI And ChatGPT Could Take Jobs, Why He Thinks That's Okay And How It's Similar To Tractors

The use cases for artificial intelligence have risen in 2023 thanks to the increased interest and usage of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as Gary Vee, recently shared his thoughts on what the rise of artificial intelligence means and how people can get prepared.

What Happened: The rise of ChatGPT has seen Microsoft Corporation MSFT invest an additional $10 billion in parent company OpenAI. The move was done to help Microsoft integrate ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.

The rise of ChatGPT also has many people worried that chatbots and artificial intelligence could replace jobs, something Vee addressed.

“I see so many people complaining about technology, but then they turn around and order from Seamless or UberEats,” Vee said in a blog post. “You love technology when it works for you, but you hate it when you think it’s not.”

Vee said humankind is hypocritical and people can’t have it both ways. The entrepreneur also warned that it’s up to individuals to keep up with AI growth or “get left behind.”

A February Instagram video titled “AI is coming for our jobs and that’s okay” was shared by Vee in which he compared artificial intelligence to tractors.

When tractors came along, farmer were worried that the vehicles would take away their jobs.

“AI will create efficiency, and yes, it’ll make some jobs less valuable. We evolve, we adjust, and we find new opportunities. AI is the tractor of our time, and we need to embrace it.”

In the video, Vee was asked his opinion on what he thought of ChatGPT and the potential of jobs being lost.

“I think you can have any opinion you want, technology doesn’t give a sh** about your opinion. It’s gonna do what it wants to do.”

Vee warned that if you do a job that AI is capable of doing, it might be time to reconsider. Vee said he gave a similar speech years ago that warned people if they were the top salespeople of Yellow Pages it might be time to take a look at what Google and Yahoo were doing in the search market.

“AI is going to do a lot of sh** and it should. I think it's coming, and I think it’s coming fast.”

Related Link: EXCLUSIVE: VeeCon 2023 'Will Be A Bigger, Bolder Event, Think Young Davos Meets SXSW' — Here's The Speaker Lineup, Headline Musician

What’s Next: Vee said that humans should learn to adapt to changes and not be scared of artificial intelligence.

“So don’t be scared of AI – understand it, and use it to your advantage,” Vee said.

Vee said that ideas and creativity behind tasks are still incredibly important and it's still up to people to create concepts.

“Ideas and creativity rise to the top, while the commodity of execution shifts to the bottom.”

In the blog post, Vee offered eight ways for people to use ChatGPT to their advantage, which are:

1. Write LinkedIn content to get better job opportunities

2. Write cold emails for outreach

3. Write articles about select topics

4. Analyze your social media messaging

5. Use ChatGPT to help with education and learning

6. Use ChatGPT to help with language translation of blog posts and social media videos

7. Write SEO-friendly copy for social media

8. Draw insights from data analysis

“Instead of fighting it, wouldn’t it be better to just say ‘yes’ or even ‘maybe’? Why not get curious about how you can use ChatGPT to streamline your work or make your processes quicker and more efficient? Technology isn’t ‘taking over the world,’ it’s making the world better…just like the tractor.”

Read Next: Exclusive: Gary Vee On Sports Cards Investment Options, What's Ahead For NFTs

Photo: Shutterstock and VaynerMedia