PriceSmart, CarMax, Cognyte Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

WW International, Inc. WW shares gained 48.9% to $6.14 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $3.8 to $13.

