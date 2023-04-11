ñol


PriceSmart, CarMax, Cognyte Software And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining over 50 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • WW International, Inc. WW shares gained 48.9% to $6.14 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $3.8 to $13.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. BKD shares climbed 23.8% to $3.6899 after the company reported favorable updates to its Q1 financial expectations based upon preliminary, unaudited results.
  • Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT rose 21% to $4.14 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI jumped 15% to $3.23.
  • SomaLogic, Inc. SLGC gained 14.6% to $3.13.
  • Ebix, Inc. EBIX jumped 14.4% to $17.28. EbixCash received clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a proposed initial public offering.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX rose 14.2% to $21.71.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL jumped 13.3% to $2.71.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd LU gained 13% to $2.09 after the company announced a proposed dual primary listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
  • PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT surged 10.5% to $78.19 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS gained 10.6% to $63.10. Kura Sushi USA priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1.1 million shares at an offer price of $54 per share.
  • Carvana Co. CVNA surged 10.6% to $10.32.
  • Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY jumped 10.1% to $2.72.
  • CarMax, Inc. KMX climbed 9.9% to $72.43 after the company reported Q4 financial results and affirmed long-term financial targets.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 9.2% to $8.40.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 8.7% to $71.91. Vishal Gupta, the former senior director of product management at Coinbase Global, is leaving the digital-asset trading platform to work on a new project in the cryptocurrency space.
  • Shockwave Medical, Inc. SWAV surged 7.5% to $243.91. Shockwave Medical reported the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Neovasc Inc.
  • Dada Nexus Limited DADA rose 7.1% to $7.86.

