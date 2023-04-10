SpaceX and its CEO Elon Musk have been teasing Starship‘s first launch attempt, likely next week.

What Happened: “Starship is ready for launch. Awaiting regulatory approval,” Musk said on Twitter on Sunday, days after SpaceX flagged that the team is working towards a launch “rehearsal” this week.

SpaceX said Starship's first integrated flight test could be the week after if regulators give their approval.

Last week, an advisory issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) set the primary launch date for Starship on the 10th of April and backup dates for April 11 and April 12. A fresh advisory, however, suggests a launch on April 17.

During an orbital test flight, Starship would attempt to go around the world for one full orbit before re-entry and splashdown near Hawaii, as per Spaceflight Now.

The newly expected launch timeline is in line with Musk’s assumptions last month. In March, Musk said that Starship‘s first launch attempt would be at the end of the third week of April.

Starship, touted to be “the biggest rocket ever", is a fully reusable transportation system aimed at carrying both crew and cargo to “Earth’s orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

