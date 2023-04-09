Tiger Woods Withdraws From Masters Due To Injury

Tiger Woods has announced that he will not resume his third round at Augusta National on Sunday because of an injury.

In a tweet, the golfing great said he was disappointed to withdraw due to reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.

The five-time Masters champion made the 36-hole cut despite bogeying the last two holes in poor weather conditions on Saturday morning, reports Reuters.

When the play was suspended due to bad weather, Woods was seen struggling to walk because of his surgically repaired right leg.

The golfer suffered leg injuries in a 2021 car crash and has, over the years, undergone multiple surgeries on his back.

At the time of his exit, Woods was six over par after seven holes, and his limp had become decidedly more pronounced when play was suspended on Saturday.

Last November, Woods revealed that he had suffered a plantar fasciitis injury in his right foot while preparing to return from a four-month competitive absence at an unofficial event he hosts in the Bahamas.

According to Reuters, Woods defied the odds at the 2019 Masters when he returned from spinal fusion surgery to win a fifth Green Jacket, and the 47-year-old American had arrived this year looking to add to his list of incredible accomplishments.

In the midst of Woods' departure, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are now competing in a Masters Green Jacket showdown.

