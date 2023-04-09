Trump's Outlaw Persona and Victim Card To The Fore Yet Again, Says Legal Expert: Manhattan Trial Will 'Play Into That Particular Narrative'

Andrew Weissmann, a former federal prosecutor and a law professor, recently offered his take on the former President Donald Trump’s indictment in a recent podcast.

Trump was arraigned last week in a criminal case involving the payment of hush money in 2016.

Drawn Out Affair: The best outcome for the case is whatever the jury decides, whether it is acquittal or conviction, Weissmann said in the “Firing Line” podcast hosted by Margaret Hoover.

“If you believe in the rule of law, it means that you're entitled as a defendant to first a lengthy period of time after charges of fraud to prepare. You’re entitled to discovery. There's a due process clause in this country,” he said.

While noting that Trump's next court appearance is scheduled for December, Weissman said neither side — the New York prosecutors who are making the case against Trump or Trump's team — was particularly interested in a speedy resolution.

From the perspective of the Manhattan district attorney's office, other investigative avenues could be considered between now and the former president's next court appearance, the legal expert said. The unsealing of the indictment last week may have to do with New York's statute of limitations, as under state law, certain charges have to be brought within a certain timeframe after the crime or crimes have occurred, Weissman added.

Impact On Campaign: When asked about the impact of a trial on Trump's national campaign for the presidency, Weissmann noted that a request by Trump's team to waive Trump's next court appearance was turned down because the embattled businessman-turned-politician is involved in a criminal case, where the defendant is required to show up.

“I think that the criminal case is going to go forward in terms of first principles,” Weissmann said. The judge presiding over Trump's case is also going to be keen on seeing the case through to the end and having a decision from the jury one way or the other, Weissmann added.

The bigger issue is how Trump deals with being under indictment in one case — or even up to four cases, the law professor said.

One of the reasons why Trump didn’t ask for a quick trial is that he plans to run, Weissmann added.

“He is going to run, I think, and he has run as the outlaw president. He has been very 'counter-government' and very much playing the victim,” he said of the former president. “So this, I think, will play into the particular narrative.”

