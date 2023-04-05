Trump Indictment: 'Must Know' Dossier Details That May Make Or Break The Case

The 16-page "Statement of Facts" and the indictment unsealed on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of falsifying business records.

Here are some key points in the Trump dossier that may make or break the case:

Trump appeared before the acting New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan and pleaded "not guilty" to 34 felony counts, marking the first instance of a former president facing criminal charges.

The indictment alleges that, with the intent of defrauding and committing another crime, Trump made a false entry in the business records of the Trump Organization.

Each count describes payments made from Feb. 14, 2017, through Dec. 5, 2017, either through an invoice from Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen or through checks quoted as evidence.

Adult movie star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal were allegedly paid to suppress claims that they had sex with the former president, in a bid to avoid tarnishing his image when he was taking on Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections.

Prosecutors also alleged that Trump-friendly media American Media Inc. paid $30,000 to silence a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed he is in the know of Trump fathering a child.

Cruz's Counterpoint: However, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the indictment is an "enormous political gift" to Trump, as the alleged crime of hush money payment to Daniels occurred in 2016, beyond the two-year statute of limitations in New York.

Cruz claimed that the district attorney is trying to "bootstrap another crime to transform a misdemeanor into a felony," adding that he believes the case will be thrown out.