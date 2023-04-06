South Korea’s Samsung Electronics SSNLF is reportedly facing an issue after confidential corporate information was leaked while its workers used Open AI’s ChatGPT to help improve their work.

What Happened: Three incidents of entering Samsung Electronics’ corporate information into ChatGPT were confirmed at the end of last month, according to the Korean news site, The Economist.

In one instance, a Samsung Semiconductor worker sent the source code of a proprietary program to ChatGPT to fix some errors. This inadvertently exposed the code of a confidential application to an external AI company.

In another case, an employee provided test patterns designed to identify defective chips to ChatGPT, and requested optimization. The confidential nature of these test sequences was compromised, as per the report.

Lastly, an employee utilized a third-party app to convert a recorded meeting into a document, which was then submitted to ChatGPT for presentation preparation.

Why It Matters: Samsung Electronics has notified its employees to be careful about internal information security and to avoid entering private information into the program, according to the report.

OpenAI reportedly urges users to “not enter sensitive information” through the ChatGPT usage guide.

Following this incident, Samsung is said to be planning to create its own AI service to mitigate the risk of leaking proprietary information.

It is also reportedly preparing protective measures to prevent another such occurrence, including blocking access to ChatGPT on the company network, if necessary.

