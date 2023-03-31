ñol


Samsung Eyes $75M Chip Test Line In Japan, Wants To Tap Low Labor Costs And More

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
March 31, 2023 6:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF is weighing a chip test line in Japan to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese semiconductor equipment and materials makers.
  • The leading South Korean chipmaker is eyeing establishing the facility in Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, where it already has a research and development (R&D) center, Reuters reports.
  • The investment would likely be in the tens of billions of yen ($75 million).
  • Samsung proposes to deepen cooperation with Japanese companies to tap the country's relatively low labor costs and the leading chip equipment and materials makers, gaining access to a local "ecosystem."
  • The move coincides with the U.S.'s increasing canvassing of allies to work together to counter China's dominance in chips and advanced technology.
  • Japan on Friday committed to restricting exports of 23 types of chip-making tools, aligning its technology trade controls with U.S. sanctions on China.
  • In January, Samsung reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to KRW 70.46 trillion.
  • Semiconductor businesses revenue was KRW 20.07 trillion, down 24% Y/Y due to falling memory prices.
  • Samsung expects a market demand recovery in the second half of 2023.
  • Photo by Pierre Lecourt via Flickr

