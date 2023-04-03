Tesla Launches CyberVault Charging Package, Bringing Cybertruck Design To China

Tesla Inc TSLA unveiled the CyberVault, a Cybertruck-inspired box with integrated EV home charging, exclusively for the Chinese market.

The product was teased by the automaker last week before its official reveal.

The CyberVault, as shared by Electrek, features the design language of the Cybertruck, weighs 13 kilograms and combines a protective outer box with charging equipment.

The main novelty of the CyberVault is the outer box, which houses a Tesla Wall Connector. Tesla is marketing the product as a comprehensive home charging package, inclusive of installation services.

The package covers a range of services, such as cables within 30 meters and their foundation construction, a successful survey, construction plan design and quotation up to 12 months warranty on installation work, and more.

The introduction of the CyberVault highlights Tesla's efforts to cater to the specific needs of the Chinese market while incorporating the distinct design elements of the highly anticipated Cybertruck.

It remains to be seen whether Tesla will extend the availability of the CyberVault to other markets in the future.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla