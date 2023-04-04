ChargePoint, ALD Automotive Launch EV Charging Business In Europe; Facilitate Access For Corporate Fleets

by

, a sustainable mobility company, has signed an international agreement with for an EV charging business in Europe. The business will cater to both international and local corporate clients.

international and local corporate clients. The joint initiative aims to create a unique electric Mobility Service Provider (eMSP) to accelerate corporate fleet electrification.

The eMSP will be headquartered in Paris region, with go live expected in the final quarter of 2023, starting in France and the Netherlands and followed closely by Belgium and Germany, with subsequent roll-out in 8 European countries by 2025.

The new charging business will provide drivers of corporate fleets with one charging solution for easy access, payments, and reimbursement reports.

Drivers can access a charging network of over 485,000 charging ports across Europe, with a single app and charging card offering charging at home, in the office, or on the road.

: CHPT shares closed lower by 1.53% at $10.31 on Monday. Photo Via Company

