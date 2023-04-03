NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will reveal the names of the astronauts who will be part of their Artemis II mission on Monday.

What Happened: NASA and the Canadian Space Agency shall reveal the names of the three NASA astronauts and the one CSA astronaut who will be part of the 10-day Artemis II mission at an event on Monday. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT from NASA Johnson Space Center's Ellington Field in Houston and will be broadcast live on NASA TV.

The Artemis missions are NASA’s attempt to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond, to Mars. NASA has already said that it will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon with the missions.

“We're going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new generation of explorers: the Artemis Generation,” NASA says on its website. It aims to build an Artemis base camp on the surface and the Gateway spaceship in lunar orbit.

The four chosen astronauts will be aboard the Orion Spacecraft and will be the first humans to venture farthest from the Earth’s low earth orbit since NASA’s Apollo 17 mission in 1972. Artemis II is scheduled for November 2024.

The first Artemis mission, formerly Exploration Mission-1, was an unmanned moon-orbiting mission.

