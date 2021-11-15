 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Astronaut Snoopy' To Be Part Of NASA's Artemis I Mission
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2021 11:30am   Comments
Share:
'Astronaut Snoopy' To Be Part Of NASA's Artemis I Mission

After being celebrated for defeating the Red Baron in aerial conflict, Snoopy is now setting his sights further into the sky — specifically, on NASA’s upcoming Artemis I mission.

What Happened: According to an Associated Press report, a five-ounce plush doll of “Astronaut Snoopy” will be part of NASA’s unmanned mission, which is slated to launch in February for a circling of the moon and a return to Earth. The mission is being conducted as a test-run for future manned missions to the moon.

The plush doll, which features the beloved animated canine in a NASA-designed spacesuit, is being used to indicate when the spacecraft has entered the zero-gravity range. The light and soft doll will not break while in flight, nor would it be able to accidentally strike a button within the spacecraft.

Related Link: Stock Wars: Aerojet Rocketdyne Vs. Maxar

Why It Happened: Snoopy is no stranger to NASA. The Apollo 10 mission in 1969 used the name “Snoopy” for its lunar module and “Charlie Brown” for the command module, and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz drew special artwork in conjunction with the mission.

Not coincidentally, the announcement of Snoopy’s presence in space coincides with the second season of “Snoopy in Space” on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+. The 12-episode season kicked off on Nov. 12 and was developed in conjunction with NASA as an educational vehicle to encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) studies.

"Snoopy and his friends bring NASA's most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system," Apple TV+ said in a press statement. "Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock's journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way."

Photo: Apple TV+

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

IBM Designs New Quantum Chip - All You Need To Know
Elon Musk's Sanders Dig And Dogecoin Support, Apple Patent, Fed Rate Hike Prediction, Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Tyson Foods Earnings
Apple Makes Foray Into Korean Content In Nod To Rival Netflix's Success With 'Squid Game'
IoTex, Loopring, Litecoin And More: These Were The Top-Gaining Cryptos Last Week
Netflix Cozying Up To Apple By Letting It Have A Share Of Gaming-Revenue Pie, Says Mark Gurman
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: animation Artemis I mission NASA Snoopy space STEM educationNews Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com