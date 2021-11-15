'Astronaut Snoopy' To Be Part Of NASA's Artemis I Mission

After being celebrated for defeating the Red Baron in aerial conflict, Snoopy is now setting his sights further into the sky — specifically, on NASA’s upcoming Artemis I mission.

What Happened: According to an Associated Press report, a five-ounce plush doll of “Astronaut Snoopy” will be part of NASA’s unmanned mission, which is slated to launch in February for a circling of the moon and a return to Earth. The mission is being conducted as a test-run for future manned missions to the moon.

The plush doll, which features the beloved animated canine in a NASA-designed spacesuit, is being used to indicate when the spacecraft has entered the zero-gravity range. The light and soft doll will not break while in flight, nor would it be able to accidentally strike a button within the spacecraft.

Related Link: Stock Wars: Aerojet Rocketdyne Vs. Maxar

Why It Happened: Snoopy is no stranger to NASA. The Apollo 10 mission in 1969 used the name “Snoopy” for its lunar module and “Charlie Brown” for the command module, and “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz drew special artwork in conjunction with the mission.

Not coincidentally, the announcement of Snoopy’s presence in space coincides with the second season of “Snoopy in Space” on Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+. The 12-episode season kicked off on Nov. 12 and was developed in conjunction with NASA as an educational vehicle to encourage STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) studies.

"Snoopy and his friends bring NASA's most exciting current research to life, from searching for traces of ice and ancient fossils on Mars, to drilling into oceans hidden inside of distant moons, and even seeking out exoplanets far beyond our own solar system," Apple TV+ said in a press statement. "Of course, like any good road trip, Snoopy and Woodstock's journey includes lots of extra adventures along the way."

Photo: Apple TV+