U.S. markets ended mixed on Monday as Wall Street refused to pare gains made last week in response to The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announcing a surprise reduction in oil production by 1.16 million barrels per day beginning May.

What Happened: Energy stocks rose leading to the S&P 500 ending 0.37% higher on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.27% lower while the Dow Jones ended 0.98% higher.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 6.12% lower on Monday. The EV-maker delivered 422,875 vehicles during the first quarter which came in just 4% higher compared to the previous quarter. Concerns about the company's profit margins following aggressive price cuts are likely to have weighed on the stock, according to a Reuters report.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of the company closed 0.77% higher on Monday. The company is cutting down a small number of roles within its corporate retail teams, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

3. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC: Shares of the company fell over 22% in extended trading. The company stated it agreed to settle litigation and move forward with converting its preferred stock into common shares, reported Reuters.

4. Chevron Corporation CVX: Shares of the company closed 4.16% higher on Monday in response to OPEC+ announcing the surprise oil production cuts.

5. Nio Inc NIO: Shares of the company closed 6.76% lower on Monday. The company said it delivered 10,378 vehicles in March that consisted of 3,203 premium smart electric SUVs, and 7,175 premium smart electric sedans. Its cumulative deliveries now stand at 320,597.

