Couple Set To Live Permanently Aboard Cruise Ship, Managing Rental Properties From The Sea

How many people dream of living on a boat and sailing around the world? In two years' time, one couple will realize those dreams when they set sail on their newly-leased cruise ship apartment.

Navigating The Waters: According to an Insider report, real estate investor Amanda Williams and her boyfriend Alex Cowham purchased a 12-year apartment lease on Storylines' MV Narrative cruise liner for $1 million. They plan to generate income aboard the ship by managing their "property empire."

The couple originally planned to buy their own boat, but after doing a "test run" on a friend's yacht in the Bahamas, they quickly realized maintenance and upkeep was going to be an issue.

"Fixing all the items that broke on it was more expensive than the trip itself," Williams said.

Instead, they spent $1 million on an at-sea apartment that will let them live on the open water permanently. The couple will be staying in a one-bedroom apartment with mostly glass walls that help to make the space feel roomier.

The cruise ship is set to begin sailing in 2025 and there are a lot of benefits compared to owning your own vessel.

During the test run in the Bahamas, Williams said they would spend most of their days navigating and taking care of the boat. On the cruise ship, staff is set to take care of all of the hard work for a monthly maintenance fee.

Paying For Paradise: The pair plans to pay 40% of the total costs before ever boarding the ship. The rest will be paid in installments, and there's a daily charge for any guests they bring on board.

Williams has been in the house-flipping business for about 15 years. Her and her boyfriend own a total of 26 properties — 25 in North Carolina and one in Belize.

"Each property brings us around $1,000 in cash flow a month. The last time I added everything up for 2022 numbers, it was about $680,000 in revenue," Williams said.

Cowham manages the properties and tenants, but the couple is hoping to hire someone to take care of day-to-day tasks before 2025. Williams also plans to start working with a company called eXp Realty where she gets commissions for referring new agents.

