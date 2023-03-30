Remote Workers Can Save Money Traveling The World By Living On An All-Inclusive Cruise Ship For Years At A Time

Cruising around the world sounds like an adventure of a bygone era when passengers took steamships to far-flung ports.

A company called Life at Sea Cruises is bringing back the mystery and intrigue with a three-year cruise that covers more than 130,000 miles — a distance that’s more than halfway to the moon. It will stop at 375 ports in 135 countries on all seven continents and includes many Wonders of the World.

Life at Sea Cruises will commence its first sailing with MV Gemini, a 537-foot ship built in 1992 and previously operated by several cruise companies. According to the company’s press materials, the ship has 400 cabins and rooms, many amenities and entertainment.

To accommodate remote workers, the company is offering a modern business center, 14 offices, a business lounge and library and strong global Starlink Wi-Fi. Remote workers on the cruise should also talk to a tax professional to discuss any tax advantages they can leverage as international residents.

The Math Makes Sense

The lowest $29,999 per year pricing is set with double occupancy. For two people, the three-year cost for an inside cabin is approximately $5,000 to $6,000 a month. It might sound high for many people, but with rents in the U.S. sitting near all-time highs, the cost-to-value ratio can make a lot of sense. There is a 15% discount for single travelers for any booking.

Balcony suites and outdoor cabins with ocean-view windows cost more. Passengers must sign up for three years. The company is creating a matching service that would allow passengers to share the cabin with another person and move in and out of the space based on their preferred schedule or desired destinations. This allows two couples to purchase the entire three-year commitment and split it, giving them the flexibility to return to their home country or to explore one of the port cities for an extended period.

Life at Sea Cruises include food, beverages, lodging, Wi-Fi and dozens of amenities. It eliminates rent or a mortgage, utility payments, grocery and Uber Eats expenses, car payments and insurance and myriad other expenses. Remote workers or retirees facing rent for two-bedroom apartments that reach well over $2,000 or more a month in many areas can see the appeal for the Life at Sea Cruises opportunity.

Not included in the $30,000 annual cost are alcoholic beverages outside of dinner (guests can bring alcohol onboard), shore excursions, medical procedures and prescriptions and a select number of premium services.

Other cruise ship companies offer around-the-world excursions, but none reach the length and scale of Life at Sea Cruises. One of the longest itineraries comes from Royal Caribbean which is presenting the Ultimate World Cruise departing from Miami in December and sailing the world for 274 days.

Life at Sea Cruises’ site offers extensive information and FAQs about the opportunity, including pricing. Interested passengers who want to see the world can register and get ready for the Nov. 1 launch in Istanbul. The cruise returns on Nov. 26, 2026.

