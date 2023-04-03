Eve Jobs, daughter of late Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs, caused a stir after recommending the iPhone 14 model just months after publicly mocking it.

What Happened: Last week, Eve shared her list of indispensable items, which features the latest iPhone model released in September 2022, according to The Strategist.

“I’m gonna keep it brief. It’s a tool for creatives and an aesthetic-design masterpiece. It’s changed the way we have all lived our lives and, very simply put, my feelings on the entire thing is just, it’s genius,” she told the report about iPhone 14 while naming the device in the list of things she “can’t live without.”

The Apple heiress didn’t recommend any other tech device and it still needs to be made clear whether she uses iPhone 14 or not.

Eve did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: Last year, after the launch of iPhone 14, Eve shared a meme on her Instagram story featuring a man holding a folded shirt that matched the one he was wearing.

The caption read, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” reported Business Insider.

