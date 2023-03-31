Vipshop Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program

- Chinese online discount retailer Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $500 million of its American depositary or Class A ordinary shares.
- The share repurchase window will close on March 31, 2025.
- The company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.
- Vipshop expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.
- The company held $3.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2022.
- Price Action: VIPS shares are trading higher by 1.76% at $15.59 in premarket on the last check Friday.
