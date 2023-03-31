Kyle Bass, Hayman Capital founder and CIO, warned that the China-Taiwan conflict is "inevitable" under Xi Jinping's regime.

What Happened: Bass took to Twitter, sharing a clip from his video interview, and said, "War looks to be inevitable if Xi Jinping is alive."

Amid rising U.S.-China tensions, Bass told on CNBC's ‘Last Call' that "we are at a hinge in history right now," and Xi's recent speeches point towards war preparations.

"You know this isn't a visit where China is just a saber-rattling a bit. For the last six years, if you really take the time to rechoosing Xi Jinping’s speeches from the 19th Party Congress in 2017, from the 20th Party Congress last year and just a week ago, the two sessions meeting ended they have annually. All of his speeches have become increasingly belligerent and he discusses war."

"He discusses the re-acquisition of the Taiwanese separatists in the 20th Party Congress, in the working papers and just last week, all four speeches he gave were war preparation speeches."

Meanwhile, during a stopover in New York, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen slammed China for “deliberately” raising tensions. Taiwan has always remained calm, she said, adding that "the world can see that Taiwan is the responsible party in cross-Strait relations,” reported Reuters.

“The people of Taiwan look forward to peace, but history tells us that the best way to avoid war is to make ourselves stronger,” Tsai said at the event.

