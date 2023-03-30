Stratasys Bags Multi-System Deal From German Manufacturer For H350 3D Printers

by

announces that the German service bureau Götz Maschinenbau has invested in four additional production-scale H350 3D printers. Financial terms not disclosed. The investment will boost Götz's total fleet size to six systems. The new units, to be installed over the next 18 months, solidify Stratasys' position as the service bureau for SAF technology in EMEA.

Philipp Götz, Owner, Götz Maschinenbau, said the SAF technology used by the H350 systems is ideal for maintaining the high quality yet cost-effective standards expected by its customers.

submitted a revised offer to acquire Stratasys for $19.55 per share in cash. Price Action: SSYS shares are trading higher by 1.71% at $16.33 on the last check Thursday.

