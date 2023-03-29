The Vatican on Wednesday said Pope Francis had contracted a respiratory infection and will spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment.

What Happened: The 86-year-old pope had been experiencing “some respiratory difficulties,” according to a statement released by the Vatican.

“The results show a respiratory infection (Covid 19 infection excluded) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical treatment,” read the statement.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the statement added.

Comments from the Vatican came hours after the Pope was unexpectedly taken to hospital for tests. The Vatican said it was a routine check-up but some Italian news reports said that a TV interview with Francis was canceled suddenly, leading them to question whether the hospital visit had been planned in advance.

Early Wednesday, the Pope attended his weekly general audience at the Vatican and was seen in good health.

According to Reuters, due to having a part of his lung removed during his early 20s while training to become a priest in Argentina, the Pope is more susceptible to respiratory problems and experiences shortness of breath.

