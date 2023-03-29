Why This Investor Is Buying More Than A Million Dollars Of A Biotech Company

Christian Angermayer, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Apeiron Investment Group, is adding more than $1,000,000 in shares of ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI. Angermayer laid out the reasons behind his decision to add to his investment in a blog post on LinkedIn.

What Happened: Atai is one of the leaders in the psychedelic space, aiming to transform mental health treatment through therapies derived from substances such as psilocybin and MDMA. The therapies are designed to help patients manage mental disorders such as depression and PTSD.

“I believe that atai Life Sciences is the biggest entrepreneurial opportunity I have ever encountered as an investor,” Angermayer wrote in his blog post. “I truly believe this company has an incredible future and is well-positioned to make a positive and meaningful difference to one of humanity’s major challenges — the escalating mental health crisis.”

Angermayer was already a major investor in Atai, owning more than 10% of the company. But in the blog post, Angermayer states he is confident in THE management, is undeterred by high-interest rates and believes that weak stock performance provides ample opportunity.

While it may sound peculiar to some people, medicines derived from psychedelic drugs such as psilocybin and MDMA have shown promising results in clinical trials. In fact, in one trial, two-thirds of PTSD patients receiving treatment through MDMA no longer met the clinical definition of PTSD by the end of the trial.

Angermayer lists market opportunities, patents, regulations and more in his 14 reasons for adding to his position of Atai. According to Whale Wisdom, Apeiron now owns more than 30,000,000 shares of Atai. To read Angermeyer’s full blog post, click here.