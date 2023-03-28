Diageo Picks Ex US Army Officer Debra Crew As Next CEO; Ivan Menezes Decides To Retire

- Diageo Plc DEO said Sir Ivan Menezes has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer and depart from the Diageo Board on June 30, 2023.
- He has been the CEO for ten years and joined the company through the merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc in 1997.
- Debra Crew, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and join the Diageo Board, effective July 1, 2023.
- With Debra’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer, women will make up more than 50% of Diageo’s Executive Committee from July 1, 2023.
- She is a graduate of the University of Denver, earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and previously served as an officer in the U.S. Army.
- Price Action: DEO shares closed lower by 0.27% at $178.66 on Monday.
