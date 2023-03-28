An Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN driver has won hearts but also horrified the internet by delivering a package during a police standoff.

What Happened: A video on TikTok of an Amazon driver delivering a package during an active standoff with an armed suspect who reportedly barricaded himself inside an apartment with his 11-year-old-son is going viral, according to Business Insider.

This viral video, with over six million views and 1.3 million likes, shows the driver nonchalantly walking towards a house where several police cars are stationed.

As he approaches the house, to the utter bewilderment of the police team, an officer stops him and takes the package. The driver then seems to take a picture of the house as proof of delivery.

In the comment section, viewers were both in awe and baffled by his actions.

One user commented, “More scared of Jeff Bezos than getting taken out.”

Another one wrote, “dude isn’t paid enough to care about his safety.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It’s Important: The work environment of Amazon’s delivery drivers has long been subject to close examination due to allegations that they are assigned excessively demanding targets, the report noted.

Previously, some drivers disclosed that they often exceed speed limits, disregard traffic signals, and miss meals to finish deliveries within the specified nine-hour window.

