Kim Jong Un on Friday tested a new "secret" nuclear-capable underwater attack drone that can generate a radioactive tsunami.

What Happened: The North Korean state media said the drone system is intended to make sneak attacks in enemy waters and destroy naval striker groups and major operational ports by making a super-scale radioactive wave through an underwater explosion.

"The intentional, persistent and provocative war drills and confrontational stance of the U.S. imperialists and the South Korean puppet regime of traitors have driven the military and political situation of the Korean peninsula to an irreversibly dangerous point," it said.

“This nuclear underwater attack drone can be deployed at any coast and port or towed by a surface ship for operation,” North Korea said, adding the test had been overseen by the Supreme Leader.

It added that during the drill, the new drone cruised underwater at a depth of 80 to 150 meters for over 59 hours and detonated in waters off its east coast on Thursday.

“This secret weapon was named Unmanned Underwater Nuclear Attack Craft ‘Haeil’ at the 8th Congress of the WPK.”

Kim's latest claim to have a nuclear-capable underwater drone “should be met with skepticism,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told Reuters.

“But it is clearly intended to show that the Kim regime has so many different means of nuclear attack that any preemptive or decapitation strike against it would fail disastrously,” he said.

