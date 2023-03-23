ñol


Pentagon Probes Boeing Security Credentials Lapse For Air Force One: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 23, 2023 2:38 PM | 1 min read
  • Pentagon officials are probing about Boeing Co BA employees working on Air Force One planes without security credentials.
  • The Defense Department and Boeing are also examining how long many workers with access to the jets lacked certain current security credentials, WSJ reported.
  • The report further noted that Boeing employees' Yankee White security credentials had expired months or years ago.
  • The lapse covers about 250 Boeing employees who have maintained their top secret security clearances.
  • "The Air Force is taking the situation very seriously and believes the Boeing Company is making every effort to quickly resolve this issue," the report quoted a spokeswoman for the Air Force.
  • Also ReadJapan Airlines Orders 21 Boeing 737-8 Jets
  • Boeing reportedly notified the Pentagon about the security-credential lapse on March 14. Following the security-credential issue, the affected Boeing employees temporarily lost access to restricted areas for the current and future presidential jets.
  • As of Sunday, most affected employees were again eligible for access to the secured spaces.
  • The report noted Boeing had booked nearly $2 billion in losses associated with the new Air Force One project since it struck a deal with then-President Donald Trump in 2018.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $196.41 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

