Pentagon Probes Boeing Security Credentials Lapse For Air Force One: Report

- Pentagon officials are probing about Boeing Co BA employees working on Air Force One planes without security credentials.
- The Defense Department and Boeing are also examining how long many workers with access to the jets lacked certain current security credentials, WSJ reported.
- The report further noted that Boeing employees' Yankee White security credentials had expired months or years ago.
- The lapse covers about 250 Boeing employees who have maintained their top secret security clearances.
- "The Air Force is taking the situation very seriously and believes the Boeing Company is making every effort to quickly resolve this issue," the report quoted a spokeswoman for the Air Force.
- Boeing reportedly notified the Pentagon about the security-credential lapse on March 14. Following the security-credential issue, the affected Boeing employees temporarily lost access to restricted areas for the current and future presidential jets.
- As of Sunday, most affected employees were again eligible for access to the secured spaces.
- The report noted Boeing had booked nearly $2 billion in losses associated with the new Air Force One project since it struck a deal with then-President Donald Trump in 2018.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $196.41 on the last check Thursday.
