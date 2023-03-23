Pentagon Probes Boeing Security Credentials Lapse For Air Force One: Report

by

Pentagon officials are probing about Boeing Co BA employees working on Air Force One planes without security credentials.

employees working on Air Force One planes without security credentials. The Defense Department and Boeing are also examining how long many workers with access to the jets lacked certain current security credentials, WSJ reported.

The report further noted that Boeing employees' Yankee White security credentials had expired months or years ago.

The lapse covers about 250 Boeing employees who have maintained their top secret security clearances.

"The Air Force is taking the situation very seriously and believes the Boeing Company is making every effort to quickly resolve this issue," the report quoted a spokeswoman for the Air Force.

Japan Airlines Orders 21 Boeing 737-8 Jets

Boeing reportedly notified the Pentagon about the security-credential lapse on March 14. Following the security-credential issue, the affected Boeing employees temporarily lost access to restricted areas for the current and future presidential jets.

As of Sunday, most affected employees were again eligible for access to the secured spaces.

The report noted Boeing had booked nearly $2 billion in losses associated with the new Air Force One project since it struck a deal with then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $196.41 on the last check Thursday.

BA shares are trading higher by 0.12% at $196.41 on the last check Thursday.

