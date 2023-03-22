ñol


Volkswagen Plans Production Of 3M Small EVs In Spain During 2025-2030: Report

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 22, 2023 2:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Volkswagen AG VWAGY expects to produce 3 million small electric vehicles in Spain from 2025 to 2030.
  • The small electric vehicles will be produced in two plants in the country, reported Reuters, citing Wayne Griffiths, the chairman of Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT.
  • In addition to boosting electrification, the automaker also plans to build a battery plant in Spain.
  • Griffiths said SEAT aims to assemble 500,000 electric cars a year in the medium term in Martorell, outside Barcelona.
  • Griffiths told Reuters last month that Volkswagen would submit a new request to Spain for European Union funds as it explores manufacturing additional new electric vehicles there beyond the ones intended for 2025.
  • Price Action: VWAGY shares are trading higher by 0.09% at $16.84 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

