ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 22, 2023 8:07 AM | 3 min read
Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 44%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB shares rose 81.2% to $0.8032 in pre-market trading. Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is nearing a deal for a $200 million investment from Texas-based Venture Capital investor Matthew Brown via a private share placement, according to a term sheet.
  • GameStop Corp. GME climbed 43.7% to $25.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD gained 23.1% to $0.9746 in pre-market trading. Diebold Nixdorf confirms closing on $55 million of additional liquidity.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH gained 22.1% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
  • Pyxis Oncology, Inc. PYXS rose 21.4% to $2.67 in pre-market after dropping around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV gained 16.2% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Blue Water Vaccines recently posted upbeat FY22 earnings.
  • Telesis Bio, Inc. TBIO shares rose 12.2% to $2.48 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO rose 11.3% to $0.6901 in pre-market trading after declining 3% on Tuesday.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL shares rose 9.5% to $3.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. JMAC shares rose 9.4% to $9.68 in pre-market trading after dropping 24% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO fell 15.8% to $0.3250 in pre-market trading. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares climbed around 68% on Tuesday after the company announced certain preliminary estimated financial information of Q4 and FY2022.
  • WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD fell 12.4% to $0.5567 in pre-market trading. WaveDancer said it has sold its blockchain-enabled supply chain management software subsidiary, Gray Matters, Inc. to Gray Matters Data, whose lead investor is venture capital firm StealthPoint.
  • CXApp Inc. CXAI shares dropped 10.8% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after dropping 6% on Tuesday.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. IMH fell 10.5% to $0.34 in pre-market after jumping around 90% on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage Holdings recently reported Q4 results.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 10.1% to $0.3012 in pre-market trading after surging around 60% on Tuesday. Pear Therapeutics recently said it is exploring strategic alternatives and said it may seek a reorganization if it is unable to complete a transaction.
  • NuCana plc NCNA fell 9.6% to $1.51 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Tuesday.
  • Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS fell 8.9% to $0.1267 in pre-market trading after gaining 37% on Tuesday.
  • Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. QLGN shares fell 8.8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. Qualigen Therapeutics shares jumped over 16% on Tuesday after the company announced the USPTO granted it patent number 11,560,380 for QN-302, its lead oncology investigational drug candidate.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. QTT shares fell 7.9% to $0.2722 in pre-market trading. Qutoutiao shares dropped over 57% on Tuesday after the company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating it has determined to delist the company's stock. The company said it elected not to appeal the determination..
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS fell 7.4% to $0.1466 in pre-market trading after declining around 25% on Tuesday.

Now Read This: Top 3 Utilities Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsPenny StocksPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading IdeasIndustrialsPremarket MoversTop GainersTrading Companies & Distributors

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved