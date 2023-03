UBS Group, Credit Suisse And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mostly lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 57.8% to $0.8486 in pre-market after UBS agreed to buy bank for $3 billion.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN shares dipped 17.4% to $1.330 in pre-market trading after dropping around 4% on Friday.

First Republic Bank FRC shares tumbled 13.1% to $20.00 in pre-market trading. S&P Global reportedly downgraded the credit ratings of First Republic Bank deeper into junk status on Sunday and said the recent $30 billion deposit infusion from 11 big banks may not solve its liquidity issues.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. SGMO declined 10% to $1.81 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Friday.

UBS Group AG UBS shares dropped 7.6% to $16.81 in pre-market trading. UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for $3 billion.

American Lithium Corp. AMLI shares declined 7.5% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after declining over 2% on Friday.

Solo Brands, Inc. DTC dipped 6.3% to $5.98 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Friday.