Tesla Inc‘s TSLA new update will reportedly include park assist for cars not equipped with ultrasonic sensors.

What Happened: Tesla’s 2022.45.11 seems to include park assist for cars without ultrasonic sensors, said Tesla hacker @greentheonly. The feature provides audio-visual alerts of surrounding objects when the vehicle is traveling <8 km/h.

“Looks like 2022.44.11 includes the new vision auto park for USS-less cars: Tesla Vision Park Assist provides visual and audio alerts of surrounding objects. This feature uses the occupancy network to predict high-definition outlines of objects 360 degrees around the car,” as per the user on Twitter.

The hacker later clarified that they meant the 2022.45.11 software update and that the feature was park assist and not auto park.

“So with the imperfect camera placing like what Tesla has, having both would result in a better product than only using just either one of two things,” the hacker said about the update. Tesla’s ultrasonic sensors are placed only at the front and rear of the vehicles.

The feature would be available only for people who applied for FSD Beta access and live in either U.S. or Canada, the hacker added.

Tesla began removing radars on Model 3 and Model Y in 2021, with Model S and Model X following suit the year after. In 2022, Tesla transitioned older radar vehicles to a vision-based system, which it claimed was superior but said that vehicles not equipped with ultrasonic sensors would be delivered with limited or inactive park assist, auto-park and other smart summon features.

“In the near future, once these features achieve performance parity to today's vehicles, they will be restored via a series of over-the-air software updates,” Tesla had said.

