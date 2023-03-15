The Israeli president on Wednesday warned of chances of civil war while announcing alternative changes to the judiciary in response to a planned overhaul by Tel Aviv's far-right coalition that triggered mass protests in recent weeks.

What Happened: Isaac Herzog, in a video address, said that those who believe Israel is far from civil war have "no clue," reported The Guardian.

"Anyone who thinks that a real civil war, of human life, is a line that we will not reach has no idea," Herzog said.

"The abyss," he warned, "is within touching distance."

Israel's newly re-elected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government is seeking to implement significant alterations to the nation’s top court. This move has sparked domestic uproar and alarm among Israel's western allies.

If the initial proposal passed, Netanyahu's government would restrict the supreme court’s authority and move Israel towards an authoritarian approach, similar to that of Turkey and Hungary in recent times.

The changes would give the government more control over judge selection and curtail the ability of the supreme court to nullify laws.

Meanwhile, Herzog, in his alternative plan, suggested a formation of a selection committee that would include three ministers, the president of the high court, two judges and two civil servants, who will be agreed upon by both the president of the supreme court and the justice minister. However, Netanyahu's government rejected it and called the plan "one-sided."

The president reiterated his warning and said Israel was "in the depths of a real crisis" but also "in front of a huge opportunity" and "at a fork in the road."

"Most Israelis want a plan that will bring both justice and peace," he said.

