Tesla Inc.’s TSLA new Full Self-Driving Beta version 11 software update will be released widely this weekend.

What Happened: “V11 starts going wide this weekend,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in response to a tweet. Tesla began pushing the new FSD Beta v11 update last week.

Tesla has been adding new updates to its FSD Beta program, launched last year, in the last several months. In November, Musk tweeted the wide release of Tesla FSD 10.69.3.1.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares

Early in February, Musk tweeted "FSD 11.3 is close to limited release. Just drove it through SF & LA yesterday. Probably 11.3.2 is able to go wide." The new update is supposed to merge Tesla’s FSD software, which Musk dubbed the most important software release of any kind in a very time, and its Autopilot highway stack.

Tesla shareholders sued the automaker and Musk in late February, alleging that both overstated the effectiveness and safety of the company's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Cybertruck Prototype With New Steering Wheel On View In Up-Close Video