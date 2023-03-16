6 Epic Quotes From Elon Musk: 'Failure Is An Option Here'

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is a visionary entrepreneur and inventor whose words of wisdom and insight have inspired millions around the world.

What Happened: Musk's quotes are often humorous and thought-provoking, and they remind us of the power of creativity and innovation.

Here, we’ll explore six of the best quotes from Elon Musk, along with the times and contexts in which he said them:

Learning From The Past: “I think it’s very important to have a feedback loop, where you’re constantly thinking about what you’ve done and how you could be doing it better.”

This quote was said during a 2015 lecture at the University of Southern California, in which Musk spoke on the importance of learning from past successes and failures to strive for continuous improvement. This is a fundamental part of the way Musk does business, and it’s a philosophy that has served him well.

Pushing Boundaries: “If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.”

This quote was said during the same USC lecture in 2015, and it speaks of Musk’s willingness to take risks and push boundaries. Despite the odds, Musk believes that if something is important enough, it’s worth pursuing, no matter how difficult the task may be.

Importance Of Positive Outlook: “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”

This quote was said during an interview at the 2014 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. Here, Musk speaks to the importance of having a positive outlook on the future. He believes that if you can remain optimistic even in the face of adversity, the future will be brighter for everyone.

Pursuing Something Important: “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.”

This quote was said during a 2008 conference, and it reiterates the same sentiment as Musk’s 2015 quote. No matter how difficult the task may be, if something is important enough, Musk believes it’s worth pursuing.

Power Of Possibility: “The first step is to establish that something is possible; then probability will occur.”

This quote was said during a 2012 speech at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London. Here, Musk speaks on the power of possibility and the importance of believing in the seemingly impossible. He believes that if something is possible, then it can be made more likely with enough effort and dedication.

Failure During Innovation: “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”

This quote was said during a 2015 interview with Chris Anderson at the TED Conference. Here, Musk speaks to the importance of failure in the innovation process. He believes that if you’re not failing, then you’re not pushing hard enough to come up with new and creative solutions.

Elon Musk’s words of wisdom and insight have inspired millions around the world. His quotes often challenge us to think differently and push boundaries, and they remind us of the power of creativity and innovation.

The six quotes featured are just a few examples of the many powerful insights shared by Musk over the years.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.