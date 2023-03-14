Spain Might Withdraw Unfulfilled Airbus A400M Orders: Report

by

The future of Madrid's remaining A400M airlifter orders from Airbus SA EADSY EADSF has reportedly hit a snag.

has reportedly hit a snag. Spain ordered 27 of the troop planes and is in charge of final assembly, Reuters reported.

The A400M is a focal point for aerospace investment in Spain/

The report added that Madrid considered canceling the remaining 13 or so aircraft in Spain's quota that had yet to be delivered after its air force indicated it did not require the extra planes.

Also Read: Airbus Expects Higher Plane Deliveries For 2023, But Cautious On Production For A320

Airbus Expects Higher Plane Deliveries For 2023, But Cautious On Production For A320 Spain and Airbus are already talking about ways to mitigate the effects of a partial cancellation of an A400M contract.

Any decision over the future of the A400M is expected to trigger intense talks over alternative orders and Airbus's ongoing investment in Spain, the report noted.

Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMediaBriefsEurasia