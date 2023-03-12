ñol


Elon Musk Calls For Release Of 'QAnon Shaman': 'I Do Believe In Fairness Of Justice'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 12, 2023 10:59 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • In September 2021, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. 
  • Chansley was one of the first 30 rioters to enter the Capitol, according to a timeline of events by the Department of Justice.
Controversial Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come forward to support the release of horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley

Last Friday, Musk tweeted, "Free Jacob Chansley," along with a video of Chansley outside the U.S. Capitol telling protesters that former president Donald Trump had told them to go home. 

In sharing his thoughts on Chansley's situation, Musk referred to footage recently aired by Fox News, in which Chansley can be seen walking through the Capitol building with police officers.

Following the billionaire businessman's tweet, one user told him that he was part of the MAGA movement. In response, 

Musk denied his involvement and said that Chansley's prison sentence was simply an issue of "fairness of justice." He added that Chansley had been wrongly portrayed as "a violent criminal." 

In September 2021, Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a timeline of events by the Department of Justice, he was one of the first 30 rioters to enter the Capitol through doors busted open from the inside.

In light of Musk's defense of Chansley, sports commentator Keith Olbermann told fellow users to report Musk's tweet for violating the platform's rules "by denying a violent event." In return, Musk asked Olbermann if he had considered a career in comedy. 

